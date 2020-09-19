Spain's Covid-19 surge pushes SA into ninth position on global table

According to Saturday's tally on Worldometers, Spain has had 659,334 cases and 30,495 deaths, compared to SA's 657,627 cases and 15,857 deaths.

More than 122,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Spain in the last two weeks, compared with 22,500 in SA.

Spain's population of 47 million is 17% lower than SA's 59.3 million.

As SA moves its lockdown to alert level one, Spain said a partial lockdown of 37 areas around Madrid would be imposed from Monday. They will affect areas where there are more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The lockdowns mean about 850,000 people will be allowed to enter and exit only on work, educational, legal or medical grounds, The Guardian reported. Gatherings will be limited to six people and parks will be closed.