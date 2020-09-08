Skills lost due to Covid school closures will hit output for generations - OECD

Disruption to schooling stemming from the Covid-19 epidemic will cause a skill loss that could result in a 1.5% drop in global economic output for the rest of this century, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated.

For the United States, that will represent an economic loss of $15.3 trillion, the OECD said in a report published on Tuesday, with the bill rising higher still if disruption to education extends into the next academic year.

"Learning loss will lead to skill loss, and the skills people have relate to their productivity," the report said, explaining the forecast drop in global GDP.

Governments around the world closed schools to curb the spread of Covid-19, in most cases for around 10 weeks, or one third of a year of schooling.