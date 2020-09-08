Houthis say Saudi's Abha airport targeted with drones, disabled for hours
A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that the group targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport with a number of drones.
Yahya Sarea wrote on Twitter "the continuous attack of the drones on Abha International Airport led to disabling it for several hours".
The Air Force carried out a large-scale attack on Abha International Airport with a number of drones targeting military positions and sensitive targets,the hit was accurate.This targeting comes in retaliation of ongoing air escalation,the continued aggression and siege on country— Yahya Sare'e (@Yahya_Saree) September 6, 2020
