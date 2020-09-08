World

Houthis say Saudi's Abha airport targeted with drones, disabled for hours

By Reuters - 08 September 2020
Houthi Military Spokesman, Yahya Sarea.File photo
Image: Houthi Media Office/Handout via REUTERS.

A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that the group targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport with a number of drones.

Yahya Sarea wrote on Twitter "the continuous attack of the drones on Abha International Airport led to disabling it for several hours". 

