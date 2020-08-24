Tropical storm Laura likely to become hurricane by Tuesday - US NHC
Tropical storm Laura is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by early Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
The system is located about 255 miles (415 km) east south-east the Isle of Youth, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), NHC said on Monday.
"Tropical storm warning has been issued for the middle and lower Florida Keys," the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.