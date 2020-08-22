Russian hospital refuses to move Kremlin critic Navalny after suspected poisoning

A Siberian hospital treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is refusing to allow him to be moved to another better-equipped facility where he can get better care after a suspected poisoning, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Navalny was fighting for his life after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

But doctors treating him at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk have said they found no traces of poison in tests carried out on the opposition leader, who was taken ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

In a briefing on Friday, the deputy head doctor at the hospital, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said it already had a full diagnosis of Navalny’s condition, but he could not disclose it yet.

Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, cited a head doctor as saying earlier on Friday that his condition was unstable and that the hospital deemed his relatives’ desire to move him to another facility insufficient to justify such action.

A German air ambulance with a team specialised in treating coma patients was due to land in Omsk, she said.

“The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it,” Yarmysh wrote on social media. — Reuters