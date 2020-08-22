Biden finally gets his moment

After a 2020 presidential campaign dominated by US President Donald Trump’s words and actions, Joe Biden on Thursday rose to the level of a true adversary by accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for the November election.

Accused by Trump of hiding in his basement throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Biden turned that narrative to his advantage on the final night of the Democratic national convention, delivering an austere address that some commentators likened to a speech from the Oval Office, not a convention floor.

Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a US battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Trump’s presidency.

“The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long.

“Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division,” Biden said.

“Here and now, I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I’ll draw on the best of us, not the worst.”

Biden’s speech — the capstone of nearly five decades in politics — was delivered in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of a Democratic convention held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 174,000 Americans.

Biden offered himself as a uniter who would work “just as hard” for those who did not support him — in contrast with Trump, who has kept the focus on his voters.

“While I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I’ll be an American president,” Biden, who faces Trump in the November 3 election, said.

“That’s the job of a president. To represent all of us, not just our base or our party.

“This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment.

“It’s a moment that calls for hope, and light, and love.”

Biden, 77, invoked president Franklin D Roosevelt, who presided over a nation beset by economic hardship and then war.

A day after former president Barack Obama warned that Trump posed a threat to democracy, Biden, who was Obama’s vice-president, offered Americans an alternative, pledging to be “an ally of the light, not the darkness”.

Biden’s remarks were in sync with a compressed Democratic convention that focused less on policy priorities and more on casting as wide a net as possible to assemble a coalition to win.

The two most beloved figures in the party, Barack and his wife Michelle Obama, savaged Trump in their convention speeches.

That left Biden and his running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, room to outline a more ambitious vision beyond merely defeating Trump.

Biden said the country could choose a different, less angry, way forward, and promised to be more than a custodian of Obama’s legacy.

Robert Shrum, who managed John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign, said the site of the address, a near-empty hotel ballroom in Delaware made necessary because of the pandemic, worked to Biden’s benefit.

“It felt more presidential,” Shrum said.

“A lot of people mocked him for being ‘Biden in the basement’.

“He learnt how to deal with this virtual reality.

“Tonight, he handled it brilliantly.”

Some high-profile Republicans were equally impressed.

Karl Rove, White House deputy chief of staff to former president George W Bush, called it “a very good speech”, saying Biden had effectively portrayed himself as a unifier.

Biden faces potential factors outside his campaign’s control, including efforts by Republicans to curtail voting amid the pandemic and concerns about the US Postal Service’s capacity to handle mail-in ballots.

Trump, 74, will have his turn next week when Republicans hold their virtual convention. — Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Joseph Ax, Reuters