Belarus leader under pressure to quit after 10 days of protests

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday awarded medals “for impeccable service” to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters who have been demanding he step down for the last 10 days.

In an effort to clamp down on strike action at some of the country’s most important factories, the government also issued a missive to managers of state-run plants telling them to ensure workers fulfil their duties or be disciplined.

Lukashenko, in power for the last 26 years, is under pressure, with no sign to an end of protests and strikes against what protesters say was a rigged August 9 presidential election.

At least two protesters were killed and thousands detained in the post-election crackdown. The opposition says opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the rightful winner and wants new elections.

The EU is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk over its crackdown.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Berlin wanted the Belarusian government to refrain from violence, release political prisoners, and start talks with the opposition.

Putin, the Kremlin said, told Merkel that any external attempt to intervene in the domestic affairs of Belarus would be unacceptable.

Russia, a traditional ally of Minsk, is watching closely as Belarus hosts pipelines that carry Russian energy exports to the West and is viewed by Moscow as a buffer zone against Nato.

Hundreds of protesters chanting “shame” gathered in Minsk on Tuesday in solidarity with its director, who was fired for speaking out in support of the opposition.

They will later converge on a prison where the husband of exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya has been detained since the end of May.

He was planning to run against Lukashenko in the election. His wife took his place instead.

The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia and four other diplomats have resigned in support of the demonstrators.

A co-ordination council pushed by Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a transition of power was due to meet in Minsk later on Tuesday for the first time.

The EU is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. EU leaders will discuss the situation in Belarus on Wednesday, she said.