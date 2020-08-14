There's no crisis, says Zim government as country kept off AU summit agenda

Zimbabwe says it is not on the agenda of the four-day SADC summit, which starts on Friday, because there’s no crisis in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who chairs the troika on politics, defence and security on a rotational basis, will hand over leadership to Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi at the summit.

It was the hope of civic society and the opposition that Zimbabwe would be treated as an urgent matter at the summit, after South Africa sent a special envoy of former state security minister Sidney Mafumadi, former speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete and former public service minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi on a fact-finding mission to Harare over deterioration of human rights.

Responding to the outcry that the envoy did not meet the opposition and civic society, Zimbabwe’s information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the meeting was between two “brotherly” leaders at a “peer-to-peer” level - and if they chose not to disclose the details of their meeting, there’s was nothing wrong with that.