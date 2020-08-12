History made as Biden names Kamala Harris as presidential running mate

Republicans made it immediately clear they will seek to portray Harris as a “radical” who embraces far-left priorities.

Within minutes of the announcement, Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson issued a statement mocking her as the 77-year-old Biden's “political living will,” and Trump, 74, tweeted a video attacking her as “Phony Kamala.”

“She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left,” Pierson said.

Harris, 55, a former prosecutor and state attorney general in California, is well known for her sometimes aggressive questioning style in the Senate, most notably of Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

As a presidential candidate, she also took Biden to task in a nationally televised debate over his past stances on mandatory busing for students as a means to desegregate schools.

Some Biden advisers have told Reuters the attacks made them question whether she would be a trusted working partner because of her political ambitions.

While that exchange failed to boost her White House hopes, the Biden campaign will now look for her to train her fire on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Harris is scheduled to debate Pence on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The choice of a running mate has added significance for Biden, who would be the oldest person to become president if he is elected. His age has led to speculation he will serve only one term, making Harris a potential top contender for the nomination in 2024.

Biden publicly committed to choosing a woman as his No. 2 in a March debate after discussing the matter with his wife Jill.

After the protests that erupted over the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white policeman in Minneapolis, Biden's search focused predominantly on candidates of colour.

Harris will be confirmed as Biden's running mate at the Democratic convention that begins on Monday, where Biden will also be formally nominated to challenge Trump.

A PROMINENT VOICE

Harris has become a key ally for Biden at a time when race has been thrust to the forefront of the campaign.

After Floyd's death, she became a prominent voice in the push for racial justice and police reform.

Harris came under criticism from some in the Black community and from progressive advocates for her record as California attorney general where, they say, she did not do enough to investigate police shootings and too often sided with prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases.

Her defenders say she has always been reform-minded — and point to her record in the Senate, where she has championed a police-reform bill and an anti-lynching bill, among other measures. Harris has said she became a prosecutor to bring a more progressive approach to the office.

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has knocked down barriers throughout her career. She was the first woman to serve as San Francisco's district attorney and the first woman to serve as California's attorney general.

Historically, the vice presidential nominee has been the one to take the lead in criticising the opposing ticket, although Trump has largely shredded that tradition. Brian Brokaw, a California political consultant who managed Harris’ campaigns for attorney general and Senate, said Harris fits that role well.

“She is someone who can really make Republicans quake in their boots,” Brokaw said.