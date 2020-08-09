Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday providing additional financial support to Americans hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after his negotiators failed to reach a deal with Congress.

Trump said the orders would provide an extra $400 (about R7,000) per week to the tens of millions thrown out of work during a health crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans, less than the $600 (over R10,000) per week level passed earlier in the year.

Some of the measures were likely to face legal challenges, as the US Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending.

“This is the money they need, this is the money they want, this gives them an incentive to go back to work,” Trump said of the lower enhanced unemployment payments.

Republicans have argued that the higher payments were a disincentive for unemployed Americans to try to return to work, though economists, including Federal Reserve officials, disputed that assertion.