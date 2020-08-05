Zim government wants to outlaw 'campaigning against one’s country'

Zimbabwe's government is moving ahead with plans to criminalise political parties and the media for what it calls campaigning against the state.

This emerged as a cabinet resolution on Wednesday afternoon amid the backdrop of global condemnation of abductions and crackdown on civil liberties ahead of the thwarted July 31 public demonstrations.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to present the cabinet’s recommendations to parliament in due course.

“Legislation and a code of conduct will be put in place to regulate the operations and conduct of all political parties,” said women and youth affairs minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

The government accuses the opposition of being the auxiliaries of Western countries, who it says are behind socio-economic instability in Zimbabwe.