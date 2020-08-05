WATCH | Black children handcuffed in stolen car mistake

What was meant to be a relaxing visit to a nail salon turned out to be a nightmare for a black family in Colorado.

Aurora, Colorado, police have come under scrutiny as a video clip of them detaining black children and a woman, in what now has come to light as a mistake, has been shared on social media.

The viral cellphone clip shows four traumatised children aged 6, 12, 14 and 17 lying face down in a parking lot, with the 12-year-old and 17-year-old in handcuffs, as the handcuffed woman was led away by police, according to the Denver Post.