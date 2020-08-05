World

France raises aid for wine sector to 250 million euros

By Reuters - 05 August 2020
Workers collect grapes in a Taittinger vineyard. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that state support for the wine sector, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, would be increased to 250 million euros ($295 million).

Castex made the announcement during a visit to the Menetou-Salon and Sancerre vineyards in the Cher department in centre-Val de Loire region. 

