France raises aid for wine sector to 250 million euros
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that state support for the wine sector, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, would be increased to 250 million euros ($295 million).
Castex made the announcement during a visit to the Menetou-Salon and Sancerre vineyards in the Cher department in centre-Val de Loire region.
