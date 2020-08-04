WATCH | Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Lebanon's capital
A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported.
Close up footage of the Beirut explosion in Lebanon 😳 pic.twitter.com/d6L05YHWcG— El Sobrino Jr 🔞 (@ElSobrinoJr) August 4, 2020
Two security sources and witness said the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses. The blast rippled through several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors, and wounding people.
Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion in central Beirut had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, Lebanese LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.
Reuters
