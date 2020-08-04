World

WATCH | Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Lebanon's capital

By Lisa Barrington and Ghaida Ghantous - 04 August 2020
Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported.

Two security sources and witness said the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses. The blast rippled through several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors, and wounding people.

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion in central Beirut had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, Lebanese LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.

Reuters

