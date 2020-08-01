Nigeria president says security problems 'very, very disturbing'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in a rare interview, on Friday acknowledged the scale of security problems in two troubled regions, saying developments were "very, very disturbing".

Buhari came to power in 2015 vowing to crush a bloody jihadist revolt in the northeast, which has escalated while violence by criminal gangs has spread in the centre and northwest of the country.

Referring to the latter regions, Buhari said, "What is coming up in the northwest and north central is very, very disturbing indeed.

"I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, from the reports I am getting, I think they could do much better," he said on national TV.

"They could do much better, but we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties."

Buhari, a 77-year-old former general, has typically had close ties with the military, often insisting that the country's security problems were under control.

His criticism of the security forces came only days after armed forces chief Tukur Buratai said he was "proud" that Nigerians "are living in peace, and Nigeria is safer now than... five years ago".

Boko Haram's insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has claimed more than 36,000 lives in 10 years and forced around two million people from their homes.

The jihadists have also stepped up their attacks in the Lake Chad region abutting Nigeria, affecting Niger, Chad and Cameroon.