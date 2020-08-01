Hong Kong postpones elections over virus as China crackdown deepens

Hong Kong's democracy supporters were dealt a huge blow Friday as authorities postponed local elections for a year because of the coronavirus, capping a devastating month of political disqualifications, arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.

Chinese state media reported late Friday that Hong Kong police have ordered the arrest of six pro-democracy activists living in exile on suspicion of violating a new national security law.

The city's democracy camp has come under sustained attack since Beijing imposed the sweeping security law last month -- a move China's leaders described as a "sword" hanging over the head of its critics.

The ensuing weeks have sent a chill through a city used to speaking its mind and supposedly guaranteed certain freedoms and autonomy in a "One Country, Two Systems" deal agreed ahead of its 1997 handover from Britain.

On Friday evening chief executive Carrie Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, announced that September elections for the financial hub's legislature would be delayed for a year using emergency anti-virus powers.

She denied the move was a political decision to hobble the city's opposition.

"I am only paying attention to the current pandemic situation," she said.