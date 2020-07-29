Joe Biden to make vice presidential pick next week

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said Tuesday that he will pick his running mate next week for the November election against President Donald Trump.

"I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August," Biden told reporters.

"And I promise, I'll let you know when I do."

Biden, who has pledged to put a woman on the Democratic ticket, was asked whether he would be able to meet face-to-face with his vice presidential pick because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll see," the 77-year-old former vice president said.

Biden joked that he would have to try to "trick" journalists camping outside his Wilmington home to allow him to meet discreetly with his choice before making an announcement.

Biden's short-list is believed to include California Senator Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, who served as National Security Advisor under president Barack Obama, according to press reports.

Three other senators are also believed to be under consideration - Tammy Duckworth of Illiniois, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Two other lawmakers are also believed to be in the running - Florida Rep. Val Demings and California Rep. Karen Bass - along with two governors - Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer and New Mexico's Michelle Lujan Grisham - and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The website Politico issued a graphic following Biden's remarks stating that he had chosen Harris before issuing a correction and saying that it was a mistake due to a "technical error."