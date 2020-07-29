Emergency teams battle Australia's worst virus outbreak in aged homes

While the number of new infections was down from a record 532 on Monday, Victoria's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, said it was too early to say new cases had peaked.

Aged care homes are at the centre of Victoria's outbreak, with 804 active Covid-19 cases linked to the homes, including workers, state Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"The most tragic part of this outbreak is there have been 49 deaths in aged care. That is a terrible tragedy and there will be more," Australia's health secretary, Brendan Murphy, told reporters.

The government has sent 1,400 military personnel and five emergency teams to Melbourne to help deal with the aged care issues, including contact tracing.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said while infections in aged care made up only 7% of new cases in Victoria since July 1, all efforts were focused on reining in those outbreaks as the elderly are the "most vulnerable".

At one facility, several residents were transferred to hospital by helicopter on Tuesday and army medics were sent to cover staff who are self-isolating.

NSW reported 19 new cases, including two in hotel quarantine, raising the state's total cases to 3,529. The state capital Sydney is grappling with several clusters that have sprung up at pubs, restaurants and schools.

Morrison called the situation in 13 Victorian aged care facilities "very distressing". The outbreaks have largely been due to transmission from workers at the homes, many of whom might not have been aware they were carrying the virus.

"When it rains, everyone gets wet. And that is what we're seeing with broad-based community transmission in Victoria," Morrison said.

Melbourne, the country's second-most-populous city, is in the midst of reimposed lockdown that has stalled the reopening of businesses, forced other states to shut borders and delayed a proposed reopening of travel between Australia and New Zealand.

"There is a significant Victorian wave, but that Victorian wave is impacting the national economy more broadly," Morrison said in a televised media conference.

Australia has entered its first recession since the early 1990s, with the budget set to plunge to its biggest deficit since World War Two, as the government has rolled out hundreds of billions of dollars in spending to boost the economy.

"It's in the national interest, from a health perspective and economic perspective, that we ensure that Victoria wins here," Morrison said.