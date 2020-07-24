Trump 'blames' US Covid-19 infection surge on Black Lives Matter protests

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's death could be the reason for the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The protests against police brutality and racism, according to Trump, are the cause for the increase in cases, The Washington Post reported.

“Cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations, which you know very well about, which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide.”

The US and other countries around the globe have seen protests in major cities after the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer who knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.