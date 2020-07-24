Harry and Meghan file lawsuit over paparazzi photos of son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer said.

“The couple recently learnt that someone was ‘shopping’ photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie, falsely claiming to have taken them on a recent public outing in Malibu,” the complaint, filed for invasion of privacy, said.

But Archie had not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived in California, the lawsuit said, noting that the snapshots had actually been taken during “activities in the back yard of the residence, unbeknown” to the couple.

The complaint, which targets unidentified individuals, is based on a California law that prohibits taking images of anyone in their home, even from outside the property.

“No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right,” the couple’s lawyer, Michael J Kump, said.

Meghan and Harry gave up front-line royal duties earlier in 2020 and now live in Los Angeles, Meghan’s home town.

The complaint accuses the paparazzi of flying helicopters and drones over the couple’s home and cutting holes in a security fence to obtain photographs. — AFP