Zimbabwe introduces curfew as coronavirus infections spike

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday imposed a curfew and reinstated strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus following a spike in cases in recent weeks.

The number of cases recorded in the southern African country, whose health system has been tottering from years of neglect, rose by nearly a third over the past week to a total 1,713 cases.

The number of deaths climbed from 18 to 26.

"We can no longer be complacent and that requires urgent and decisive measures," Mnangagwa said during a national address.

"These urgent and necessary measures will entail curtailing the freedoms we have always enjoyed and grown accustomed to."