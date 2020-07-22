Zim government pleads for army and police loyalty ahead of July 31 protest

Security sector chiefs in Zimbabwe have warned soldiers, police, air force and prison officers against insubordination, as calls for mass demonstrations on July 31 mount.

Civic society and the opposition in Zimbabwe are gathering support to demonstrate against corruption and a failing economy. This is at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put in place a 6pm-to-6am Covid-19 curfew.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the country’s security arms were troubled by social media pleas from the public urging them not to obey orders.

“We have noted with concern recent social media postings urging members to disregard lawful orders, commands and instructions given by their commanders while performing duty,” he said.

He said the messages were a propaganda tool to “cause alarm, despondency and divide the security services”.