New virus cases in Russia lowest since late April

Russia, the world's fourth hardest-hit country in terms of coronavirus infections, on Monday reported fewer than 6,000 new cases for the first time since the end of April.

Health authorities also said 85 people died over the past 24 hours -- the lowest daily fatality figure since May 4.

The country's Covid-19 death toll is now 12,427 while the number of infections stands at 777,486.

Russia's fatality rate has remained low compared to other badly-hit countries, raising speculation that Moscow could be underreporting figures.

Russian authorities began easing anti-virus measures in June ahead of a massive World War II military parade in Moscow and a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that now allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.