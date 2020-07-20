Mali crisis mediators fail to win over opposition

West African mediators proposed a route out of Mali's political crisis on Sunday, but admitted the opposition's main demand was a significant stumbling block.

ECOWAS team chief and former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said the West Africa bloc could not call for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation, as demanded by the opposition.

"We met with the M5 four times and we couldn't resolve our differences," he said, referring to the opposition June 5 Movement.

"ECOWAS cannot come to Bamako and see to the setting up of an interim government," he added, explaining that this would trigger a "major crisis".

"We have to take one step at a time."

President Keita and the June 5 Movement -- which is set on his resignation -- are locked in a political standoff that last week spiralled into violent clashes, leaving 11 dead.