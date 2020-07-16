UK Black Lives Matter sculpture removed

A statue of an anti-racism protester in Britain which had replaced one of a slave trader was removed Thursday, local authorities said, in an ongoing battle over the symbolic empty plinth.

The authorities in the southwestern city of Bristol said they had taken down the sculpture -- entitled "A Surge of Power" showing Black Lives Matter demonstrator Jen Reid with her fist raised -- almost exactly 24 hours after it was placed on the plinth without permission.

"This morning we removed the sculpture," Bristol city council said in a statement. "It will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection."

The sculpture was secretly put in place on Wednesday, and was inspired by events in Bristol last month which saw anti-racism protesters remove the statue of slave trader Edward Colston and dump it in the local harbour.

Reid had attended the unveiling and said: "I can't see it coming down in a hurry".

But local authority officials insisted it was for the whole city to decide what should replace the Colston statue, which had stood on the plinth since 1895.