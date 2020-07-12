Malawi president defends cabinet appointments after backlash

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday fired back at critics over the choice of his maiden cabinet which they said was tainted by family ties, insisting that the appointments were based purely on merit.

The newly-elected president was reacting to public outrage that ensued on Thursday when Chakwera unveiled a 31-member cabinet which included six figures who are related to each other, although not to the president.

"The only thing that counts is merit... because for far too long, we have defined merit wrongly in this country," Chakwera said during a swearing in of the newly-appointed ministers.

"I believe that a just society is not only one in which familial, regional, and marital ties do not qualify you for service, but also one in which those ties do not disqualify you for service," he said.

Chakwera said that in making the appointments, he did not consider what families or regions the candidates came from nor whom they were married to.