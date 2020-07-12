LeBron James opts out of wearing social justice message on jersey

NBA superstar LeBron James said Saturday he would opt out of wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey because it doesn't "resonate with his mission."

James, who has often spoken out against racism and police brutality in America, is passing on the NBA's plan to help bring attention to racial inequality by having players wear messages like "I Can't Breathe" instead of their family names.

"I didn't go with a name on the back of my jersey," the Los Angeles Lakers forward James said Saturday. "It was no disrespect to the list that was handed down to all the players."

"I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It is just something that didn't seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal."

James says he wishes he had had some input into the jersey change.

"I would have loved to have a say on what would have went on the back of the jersey. I had a couple of things in mind, but I wasn't part of that process which is OK."

"I don't need to have something on the back of the jersey for people to understand my mission and what I'm about and what I am here to do."