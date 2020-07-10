US judge issues gag order in George Floyd case

The judge presiding over the cases of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd issued a gag order Thursday, after some of the defence attorneys discussed the case with reporters.

Attorneys and others who speak to the media “will increase the risk of tainting a potential jury pool and will impair all parties' right to a fair trial”, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said.

Among the comments spurring the gag order were those by Earl Gray, attorney for former officer Thomas Lane, in interviews with ABC affiliate KSTP and the Star Tribune newspaper.

Gray said charges against Lane should be dismissed because he didn't know a killing was being committed.

“It's not a case where he's standing by watching another cop pounding on somebody's head,” the newspaper quoted Gray as saying.