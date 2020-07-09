Trump 'bullying' blamed as key impeachment witness quits army

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who provided damning impeachment evidence against President Donald Trump, retired from the US Army on Wednesday after being subjected to a campaign of "bullying, intimidation and retaliation," his attorney said.

Vindman, 45, was fired from his position on the National Security Council at the White House in February, two days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.

He was up for promotion to full colonel, but his attorney, David Pressman, said in a statement that would clearly not be forthcoming.

Vindman is "retiring today after it has been made clear that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited," Pressman said.

"LTC Vindman's patriotism has cost him his career," he said.

"Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the president of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career.