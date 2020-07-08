World

Zimbabwe health minister Obadiah Moyo booted after Covid-19 tender arrest

By Lenin Ndebele - 08 July 2020
Zimbabwe's health minister Obadiah Moyo could face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty of abuse of office.
Zimbabwe's health minister Obadiah Moyo could face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty of abuse of office.
Image: Twitter

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his health minister at the centre of a $60m (about R1bn) Covid-19 supplies deal.

Obadiah Moyo, known as “DJ Mighty Biscuit” in Harare’s yesteryear nightclub circuit, was summarily dismissed for “conduct inappropriate for a government minister”.

Moyo was arrested last month and accused of abuse of office. He allegedly corruptly issued $60m in tenders to supply Covid-19 test kits and medical equipment to obscure companies linked to the political elite. If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in jail. He was granted bail of $2,000 (about R34,320).

Healthcare workers in Zimbabwe have been on strike intermittently this year as inflation depletes their salaries.

AFP quoted a medical worker as saying an average nurse's salary has eroded from $800 (about R13,733) in 2008 to the equivalent of $35 (about R600) now.

Latest Videos

TRAILER - Cwecweni - Free but not equal
A Fighting Chance- Reeeze Telling Story

Most Read

X