Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Ennio Morricone, one of the world's best-known and most prolific film composers, died in Rome on Monday at the age of 91.

He composed the music for about 500 films, including his old childhood friend Sergio Leone's 1966 spaghetti western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight for which he won an Oscar in 2016.

Morricone died in hospital where he was being treated for a fractured femur following a fall, according to a statement from a lawyer and family friend.

A statement issued by lawyer and family friend Giorgio Assuma said Morricone “passed away in the early hours of July 6 with the comfort of his faith”.

He remained “fully lucid and with great dignity right until the end,” the statement said.