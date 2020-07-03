Hong Kongers scrub social media history in face of security law

Hong Kongers are scrubbing their social media accounts, deleting chat histories and mugging up on cyber privacy as China's newly imposed security law blankets the traditionally outspoken city in fear and self-censorship.

China's authoritarian leaders enacted sweeping new powers on Tuesday -- keeping the contents secret until the last minute -- after more than a year of often violent protests in a financial hub increasingly chafing under Beijing's rule.

Certain political views such as wanting independence became outlawed overnight and legal analysts and rights groups warn the broad wording of the law -- which bans subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces -- will choke civil liberties and free speech.

Despite assurances from Beijing that political freedoms would not be hindered, many Hong Kongers moved to delete digital references of their opposition to China's ruling Communist Party, which uses similar laws on the mainland to crush dissent.

"I changed my profile name and switched to a private account so that my employer will not be able to see future posts which they deem to be offensive to China or have breached the national security law," Paul, an employee of a large company whose management he described as "pro-Beijing", told AFP.

He said he would be "very careful" about posting in the future, fearing colleagues or even friends might report him, and asked not to be identified.

VPNs and deleted chats

After the law came in, many Hong Kongers took to Twitter and other social media platforms such as Telegram and Signal to either announce their departure or share tips on internet safety.