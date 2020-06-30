Zimbabwe Stock Exchange closed as government alleges 'conspiracy'

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has suspended trading after a government directive to halt trading activities.

The suspension threatens to further erode much-needed business and investor confidence in the country.

“While we await guidance from our regulators on the operational modalities going forward, we notify our stakeholders that trading has been suspended until further notice,” ZSE CEO Justin Bgoni said in a notice.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana on Friday announced the immediate suspension of trade on the exchange, as part of efforts to stop the slide of the Zimbabwe dollar.

“Government is in possession of impeccable intelligence which constitutes a prima facie case whereby the phone-based mobile money systems of Zimbabwe are conspiring, with the help of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, either deliberately or inadvertently, in illicit activities that are sabotaging the economy,” the government said in a statement.