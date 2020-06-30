US judge sets George Floyd murder trial for next year

A Minneapolis judge on Monday set the trial date for four ex-police officers charged in the murder of African American George Floyd for March 8, 2021, making clear he did not want the sensitive case to become a media circus with the presidential election looming.

As the protests over racial injustice continued to reverberate nationwide, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill warned the four, their attorneys and state officials not to play the sensitive case through the news, even as one lawyer pointed out that President Donald Trump had already weighed in.

“I would like to see pretrial publicity not include statements from family from either side, police or elected officials” about guilt or innocence, or the merits of the case, he told a court.

Derek Chauvin, the white officer filmed on May 25 pressing his knee into the handcuffed 46-year-old's neck for nearly eight minutes until he became unresponsive, faces second and third-degree murder charges.

Three others who were with Chauvin, 44, when they detained Floyd are charged with aiding and abetting a murder.