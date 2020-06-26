Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to end Obamacare

US President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court Thursday to strike down Obamacare, which has provided health insurance to tens of millions of Americans.

The third challenge to the landmark law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, comes as the United States records some of its highest coronavirus infection rates since the contagion hit the country.

Under Obamacare, millions of Americans are required to buy health insurance or face a tax penalty.

But in 2017 Congress eliminated the fine for people who failed to sign up -- known as the individual mandate -- removing a key part of former president Barack Obama's policy.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) argues "the individual mandate is not severable from the rest of the Act."

Because of that "the mandate is now unconstitutional as a result of Congress's elimination ... of the penalty for noncompliance," it said in a late filing.