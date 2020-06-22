Top US prosecutor who probed president’s allies fired

America’s top law enforcement official told a federal prosecutor known for probing allies of President Donald Trump that he was fired on Saturday, sparking an uproar and triggering an inquiry by Democratic legislators.

Geoffrey Berman, head of the Southern District of New York attorney’s office since 2018, discovered his job was in jeopardy via a media release late on Friday from attorney-general Bill Barr saying the prosecutor was stepping down.

Berman responded that he had “no intention” of quitting, and that his office’s “investigations will move forward without interruption”.

But Barr sent him a letter on Saturday saying Trump had agreed to fire the official “as of today”.

The fast-intensifying crisis has pitted the government against much of Washington’s legal community — and has apparently set Barr against Trump, who denied any involvement in the case.