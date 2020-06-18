US musician Tyrese slammed for post on 'white slavery' in SA

South Africans are angered by US musician and actor Tyrese Gibson’s misleading Instagram post which partially depicts “white slavery” in SA.

He shared four pictures of white men in chains and a black man as their “master”, and another of a white woman breastfeeding a black baby while the child’s black mother gets ready for work.

The other shows a young white girl looking at black dolls and white women giving foot massages to Asian women. The post has now been removed but screenshots are making the rounds on social media.

It was captioned “the flip ... get to YouTube this is what’s going on in SA.” It remains unclear what the content is about as he didn’t share its link.

Before the post was deleted, Tyrese's South African followers asked him to remove the pictures and in response, he said he was sharing what he had seen during his visits to SA.

“I am not offended by the feedback, it was an attempt at a compliment based on that YouTube clip that I have already referred to. Not the general overall SA but specific areas and specific groups are doing well, based on my own 10+ visits to SA and seeing things with my own eyes,” it reads in part.

He added that he isn't like “other folks from America who just have opinions”.

South Africans are accusing Tyrese of using his influence and massive following to spread false information about the country’s state of affairs. On Instagram, he has more than 12 million followers.

