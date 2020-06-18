Oxford college backs removal of Rhodes statue

An Oxford University college said on Wednesday it wanted to remove from its facade a statue of 19th-century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of antiracism protests, though the decision would be made independently.

Oriel College has been under pressure for several years from the #RhodesMustFall campaign, which argues the statue glorifies racism and is an insult to black students, but the college has previously resisted calls to remove it.

The movement was reinvigorated by the global wave of antiracism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the US, and on June 9 a large demonstration took place outside the college, renewing calls for the statue's removal.