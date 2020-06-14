Go back to your bunker, Seattle mayor tells Trump

Seattle’s mayor told Donald Trump to “go back to your bunker” on Thursday, escalating a spat after the president threatened to intervene over a police-free autonomous zone protesters set up in the western US city.

The reference to a “bunker” was a nod to reports that Trump was rushed by Secret Service agents to a secure area in the White House as demonstrations against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd reached the president’s residence.

Trump sparked the spat when he threatened to intervene in the neighbourhood in Seattle dubbed “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, which was agreed upon by demonstrators and the city’s police department.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will,” Trump warned mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington state governor Jay Inslee — both Democrats — in a tweet late on Wednesday, calling the protesters “domestic terrorists” who had taken over Seattle.

“This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST,” he continued in another tweet.

Mayor Jenny Durkan replied, urging Trump to “make us all safe. Go back to your bunker”, with Inslee joining in the Twitter mockery of Trump.