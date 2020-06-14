Go back to your bunker, Seattle mayor tells Trump
Seattle’s mayor told Donald Trump to “go back to your bunker” on Thursday, escalating a spat after the president threatened to intervene over a police-free autonomous zone protesters set up in the western US city.
The reference to a “bunker” was a nod to reports that Trump was rushed by Secret Service agents to a secure area in the White House as demonstrations against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd reached the president’s residence.
Trump sparked the spat when he threatened to intervene in the neighbourhood in Seattle dubbed “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, which was agreed upon by demonstrators and the city’s police department.
“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will,” Trump warned mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington state governor Jay Inslee — both Democrats — in a tweet late on Wednesday, calling the protesters “domestic terrorists” who had taken over Seattle.
“This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST,” he continued in another tweet.
Mayor Jenny Durkan replied, urging Trump to “make us all safe. Go back to your bunker”, with Inslee joining in the Twitter mockery of Trump.
“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting,” Inslee wrote.
Protests have taken place across the country after the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Officials in Seattle have denied reports that left-wing activists are behind the setting up of the autonomous zone.
In the CHAZ area on Thursday there were tents with supplies for volunteer medics as well as free gourmet food donated by local restaurants, along with fruit, snacks, and water bottles for the taking.
The sunny afternoon gathering had a relaxed air, with people of all ages, including mothers with children, milling around the car-free streets.
At one point a crowd locked arms and prevented two police officers from reaching a boarded-up police station in the area. The officers failed to break in when they tried to enter through a different road.
“The scene here is peaceful as hell,” said a demonstrator who identified herself as Jahtia B.
She asked what Trump meant by tweeting “take back the city”.
“This is our city. I was born and raised here. Let’s give it to the people, the people who live in Seattle and have been thriving here,” she said.
Meanwhile Trump supporters who attend his upcoming election rally have been told sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.
The Republican billionaire announced on Wednesday he would resume his campaign rallies in four states — Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina — despite the pandemic continuing to rage in the US.
More than 113,000 people have died in the country of Covid-19, with more than two-million cases recorded. In Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, the number of infections has started to rise again.
Trump supporters must sign a waiver on his campaign website to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.
“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold” campaign organisers, affiliates, contractors or employees responsible, it says..
The page makes no mention of other measures to control spread of the virus, such as wearing masks.
The Tulsa rally has already ignited controversy as America grapples with weeks of unrest and protests against racism and police brutality after Floyd’s death.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not yet announced a resumption of campaign rallies. — AFP