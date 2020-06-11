'Stop the pain', George Floyd's brother tells US Congress

The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, made an emotional plea on Wednesday to the US Congress to "stop the pain" and pass reforms that make officers accountable for brutality.

One day after burying his brother in Houston, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a House hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a viral video of George's death and demanded lawmakers act to fix law enforcement problems including systemic racism.

"I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain," the younger Floyd said.

"I can't tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch... your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die -- die begging for his mom," he said.

"He didn't deserve to die over $20," he said, referring to his brother's alleged effort to use a counterfeit bill before his arrest.

"I'm asking you: is that what a black man is worth, $20?" Floyd asked. "This is 2020. Enough is enough."