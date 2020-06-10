Royals share sweet images of Prince Philip on his 99th birthday

Members of the British royal family have taken to various social media sites to pay tribute to Prince Philip as he celebrates his 99th birthday today.

Prince Charles, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared images and sweet messages for the Duke of Edinburgh on Twitter and Instagram marking the occasion, while the royal family shared a rare image of the queen and prince at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion.

The duo have been there together since before lockdown for Philip's “safety”, according to Daily Mail.

Leading the birthday wishes was Queen Elizabeth, via the family's social media accounts, who wished the duke a happy birthday with a series of sweet images of the couple over the years.