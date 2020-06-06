Hundreds of mourners joined an emotional memorial service in Minneapolis in the US on Thursday for George Floyd, the black man killed by police last week, as civil rights leader Al Sharpton vowed mass protests would continue until “we change the whole system of justice”.

Largely peaceful demonstrations took place later in cities from coast to coast.

In New York, thousands marched over Brooklyn Bridge, while in Washington and Los Angeles curfews were lifted and crowds reduced.

In Minneapolis, Floyd’s attorney told mourners he would find justice for the 46-year-old who died during a May 25 arrest when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd,” Benjamin Crump, who is representing Floyd’s family, said.

“It was that other pandemic. The pandemic of racism and discrimination.”

The crowd stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the same length of time officer Derek Chauvin spent with his knee on Floyd’s neck, a scene captured on video.

Floyd’s death has reignited long-felt anger over police killings of African-Americans and unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest unlike any seen in the US since Martin Luther King Jr’s 1968 assassination.

Sharpton said Floyd’s death would not be in vain.

“It’s time for us to stand up in George's name and say get your knee off our necks,” the 65-year-old Baptist minister said.

“You changed the world, George,” he said.

“We’re going to keep fighting, George.

“We’re going to keep going until we change the whole system of justice.”

Members of Floyd’s family were among several hundred people attending the North Central University service.

A vigil for Floyd was also held in New York and attended by thousands of people.

Arrests were reported in Manhattan after the 8pm curfew passed.

Upstate in Buffalo, two police officers were suspended without pay after a video showed them pushing over an elderly protester, who fell and suffered a head injury.

“This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted.

“Police officers must enforce — not abuse — the law.”

Meanwhile, Republican senator Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, broke ranks with her party and revealed she was “struggling” with whether to support President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Murkowski said her move was prompted by remarks from Trump’s former defence secretary, James Mattis, who a day earlier delivered a biting assessment of a president who “tries to divide us”.

“I thought General Mattis’s words were true and honest and necessary and overdue,” Murkowski said.

While condemning Floyd’s death, Trump has adopted a tough stance towards protesters.

US civil rights groups filed a case on Thursday, suing Trump after security forces fired pepper balls and smoke bombs to clear peaceful demonstrators outside the White House before the president walked to a church for a photo op earlier this week.

Low-flying choppers were also used in an apparent show of force above protesters in Washington, DC on Monday night.

Democratic congressman John Lewis, who marched with Martin Luther King Jr to fight segregation, echoed Sharpton’s hope that Floyd’s death could pave the way for “greater change”.

The 80-year-old civil rights icon also condemned Trump’s threat to use military force against demonstrators.

Some of the protests were marred by rioting and looting in the early days, but they have been mostly peaceful since.

Three of the four Minneapolis police officers who arrested Floyd for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill made their first court appearance to face charges of aiding and abetting his murder.

Bail was set at $1m (R16.8m) each.

The fourth policeman, Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and appeared before a judge last week. — AFP