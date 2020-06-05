WATCH | New York riot police shove 75-year-old protester to the ground

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night.

The video taken by a reporter from local public radio station WBFO and posted on its website and Twitter account shows the white-haired man approaching a line of officers in riot gear.

One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand.

he sound of a crack is heard and then blood trickles from the man's head.

The man, who is white, is not identified.