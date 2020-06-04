World

Cyberpunk 2077 reveal event delayed by two weeks, actual game still on schedule

By Christine King - 04 June 2020
A scene from the upcoming release Cyberpunk 2077 coming later this year.
Image: Supplied

CD Projekt Red is delaying their Night City Wire livestream event as an expression of solidarity with ongoing protest action in the USA, which is pretty on-brand for a game in the cyberpunk genre.

Originally planned to stream on 11 June, as part of the Summer Games Fest (a virtual replacement for E3 2020), the Cyberpunk 2077 information and reveal session will now take place on June 25, instead.

Other games companies have recently taken a similar stance, such as Activision delaying Call of Duty updates and Sony delaying its PlayStation 5 reveal event.

It’s only the event that’s delayed, though, not the actual game; Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to release on PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (with free next-gen upgrades when they exist) on September 17 2020.

