Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse peaceful protest near White House

President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use the U.S. military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody, before law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators and allow the president to walk to a church and pose for pictures.

As darkness fell, hours after the president's remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House, violence erupted for a seventh consecutive night. Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles and looted stores in New York City.

"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

Following his address Trump walked from the White House through the area that had just been cleared for him to nearby St. John's Episcopal Church, where he clutched a Bible as he posed for pictures with his daughter, Ivanka and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

The presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church diocese in Washington D. C. Michale Curry, was among those who criticized Trump's use of the historic church for a photo opportunity.