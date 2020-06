Trump to delay G7 summit and invite other countries

US President Donald Trump said at the weekend he would delay the G7 summit scheduled to take place in June and invite other countries — including Russia — to join the meeting.

“I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world.

“It’s a very outdated group of countries,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

He said he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join an expanded summit in the fall.

It could happen in September, either before or after the UN General Assembly, Trump said.

Leaders from the Group of Seven, which the US heads in 2020, had been scheduled to meet by videoconference in late June after Covid-19 scuttled plans to gather in-person at Camp David, the US presidential retreat outside Washington.

Trump last week, however, indicated he could hold the huge gathering after all, “primarily at the White House” but parts of it potentially also at Camp David.

The G7 major advanced countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US — hold annual meetings to discuss international economic co-ordination.

The work is now more important as they struggle to repair coronavirus-inflicted damage. — AFP