Villagers' battle against Nigerian 'bandits' leaves 13 dead

Thirteen people died when villagers fought back against armed cattle thieves in northern Nigeria where rustling has been on the increase, police said on Saturday.

Residents of four villages, organised in local militias, took on the livestock rustlers, said Katsina state police spokeman Gambo Isah said.

"Thirteen people were killed and others injured," Isah said.

"We keep telling people who are only armed with muskets and machetes to avoid confrontation with bandits who came with Kalashnikov rifles," he said.

Northwestern Nigeria has been wracked by years of violence between rival communities over land, attacks by heavily-armed criminal gangs and reprisal killings by vigilante groups.