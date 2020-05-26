Burundi opposition prepares challenge to ruling party election win

Burundi's leading opposition party will start filing challenges to election results as early as Wednesday, a lawmaker told AFP as calm reigned in the commercial capital a day after the ruling party's candidate was named winner of the presidential contest.

Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former army general chosen by the powerful CNDD-FDD governing party as heir to outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, won the May 20 poll with 68.72 percent of the vote, according to results announced Monday.

The strongest opposition candidate, Agathon Rwasa, came in a distant second with 24.19 percent, but his National Freedom Council (CNL) has rejected the results and accused the CNDD-FDD of fraud.

CNL officials were still preparing appeals Tuesday in polls which also involved legislative and municipal contests, said a party lawmaker, who spoke to AFP anonymously.

The party has until Thursday to formally contest the presidential outcome, although the appeal will "probably" be ready Wednesday along with challenges in lower-level races, the lawmaker said.

Many shops and bistros closed Monday evening after the results were announced, but life largely returned to normal Tuesday in Bujumbura, the commercial capital, and elsewhere in the country.

Burundi is tightly controlled by the ruling party and its youth wing has been implicated in a forceful crackdown against the government's critics.

No foreign observers were allowed into Burundi to keep an eye on the election, which went ahead with scant regard for the coronavirus outbreak following a tense campaign marked by violence and arbitrary arrests.

"We feel that people are resigned. We also feel a deep disappointment because everyone says their victory was stolen from them but they know they can't do anything," said a bank employee who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.