WATCH | Deadly Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh

The government and authorities in Bangladesh fear that overcrowded storm evacuation shelters will exacerbate the spread of coronavirus. This comes after Cyclone Amphan flattened houses, uprooted trees, blew off roofs and toppled electricity pylons.

The cyclone that hit Bangladesh on Thursday has killed at least 95 people. Three-million people in villages along the coast were evacuated to shelters, where social distancing will be difficult and put residents at risk of spreading the coronavirus.