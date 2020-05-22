'This is the end of Hong Kong': China pushes security law after unrest

The city enjoys freedoms unseen on the Chinese mainland which are protected by an agreement made before former colonial power Britain handed the territory back to Beijing in 1997.

An attempt to enact Article 23 in 2003 was shelved after half a million people took to the streets in protest.

The controversial bill has been put back on the table in recent years in response to the rise of the Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Zhang did not provide more details about the proposed law.

But if it is introduced to the NPC it is likely to be approved, as the body rubber-stamps decisions already made by Communist Party policymakers.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus warned that imposing such a law on Hong Kong would be "highly destabilising, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community".

President Donald Trump earlier on Thursday also promised a response when told of the move on Hong Kong.

"I don't know what it is, because nobody knows yet. If it happens, we'll address that issue very strongly," Trump said.

Hong Kong stocks battered

Real estate companies and financials were among the biggest victims in a stock market sell-off in Hong Kong on Friday after China submitted a security law proposal for the city that has fanned fears of fresh protests.

With the economy already on the ropes because of the coronavirus, investors fled for the hills with many worried about Beijing's increasing influence in the semi-autonomous finance hub and what that could mean for doing business there.

Markets are now worried that the city's freedoms could be curtailed.

US lawmakers have already passed a law that would strip the city's preferential trading status in the United States if it no longer enjoys autonomy from the mainland.

The coronavirus has sent the Hong Kong economy into a tailspin, fuelling a record 8.9% contraction in the first three months of the year, with worse expected in the current quarter.

"Investors, especially foreign funds, will be cautious about parking their money in the Hong Kong market," said Ronald Wan, chief executive officer of Partners Capital International Ltd.

The Hang Seng Index fell more than 4% on Friday morning.

Property firms - already under pressure from the coronavirus impact - were battered in early trade.

Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 7.1% and New World Development dropped 8.1%, while Wharf Real Estate Investment shed 8.7%.

Swire Pacific was 7% off and Hang Lung Properties was more than 5% lower.

And the picture was no less gloomy for financials, whose profits in the city could be threatened by companies leaving.

Market heavyweight HSBC lost 4.7% and BOC Hong Kong shed nearly 6%, while insurance giant AIA was down 6.2% and China Life dropped 5.8%.